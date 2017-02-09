Knicks' Derrick Rose: Flirts with triple-double in home loss
Rose finished with 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss against the Clippers.
Rose struggled in his return from an ankle injury on Monday night, but he looked much more comfortable and healthy running the floor Wednesday. It appears safe to get him back into the active fantasy lineup if you haven't already done so, and he is worth using in DFS again, too.
