Knicks' Derrick Rose: Goes for 19 points in win over Magic

Rose generated 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and no turnovers across 26 minutes in a 106-95 win over the Magic on Thursday.

Rose has looked excellent in his first two games back from a bout with back spasms, accruing 43 points while shooting 16-of-34 (47.1%) from the field. He even added a rare three-point bucket Thursday, his first since Nov. 30. Rose has been a more productive performer than expected for the Knicks and seems fully content to settle into a secondary role behind co-stars Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. While his days as a regular 20-point scorer may be over, Rose's 16.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game to go with improved efficiency from the field have still made a worthy lineup option in just about every format.