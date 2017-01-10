Knicks' Derrick Rose: Late scratch Monday vs. Pelicans

Rose is not with the team and is a late scratch from Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Details surrounding the situation have yet to be released, but Rose is not with the team and will be unable to play Monday. Brandon Jennings has been announced as his replacement in the starting lineup and he should be in line for a big workload.

