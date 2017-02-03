Knicks' Derrick Rose: Limited in practice, questionable Saturday
Rose (ankle) was limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
According to Iannazzone, coach Jeff Hornacek didn't express much confidence that Rose would be in action Saturday, so he's more realistically doubtful for Saturday, despite the official designation. The point guard has missed the previous three games with a sprained left ankle, and unless he makes dramatic improvement ahead of Saturday's morning shootaround, look for Brandon Jennings to pick up another start at point guard, with Ron Baker serving as his top backup.
