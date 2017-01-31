Knicks' Derrick Rose: Out Tuesday, doubtful Wednesday

Rose (ankle) will remain out Tuesday against the Wizards, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

The point guard showed up to shootaround with a walking boot on his left ankle, and coach Jeff Hornacek informed the media that Rose would miss his second straight game Tuesday, and likely sit out Wednesday against the Nets. Rose, who sprained his ankle during Friday's game against the Hornets, hopes to resume working out later this week. In his continued absence, Brandon Jennings should see a 30-plus minute role as the starting point guard, while Ron Baker serves as his primary backup.