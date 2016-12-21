Knicks' Derrick Rose: Posts 24 in start vs. Pacers

Rose (back) started and posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 36 minutes in a 118-111 win against Indiana on Tuesday.

Rose had missed the last two games with back spasms but didn't miss a beat across 36 minutes against Indiana. As long as Rose can stay healthy he has proven that he can be an effective force for the Knicks, with averages of 16.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game on the year.