Knicks' Derrick Rose: Practicing with team Tuesday

Rose took part in practice with the Knicks on Tuesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

In a fairly bizarre set of circumstances, Rose didn't show up for the Knicks' loss to the Pelicans on Monday, resulting in Brandon Jennings being appointed to the starting five. Rose contacted team officials after the contest to explain his absence, and after flying back to New York, it looks like he has resumed taking part in team activities. It's still unclear why Rose skipped Monday's game, and the Knicks haven't revealed whether or not he'll face any internal discipline. Rose is expected to address the media later Tuesday, at which point there should be more clarity surrounding his situation.