Knicks' Derrick Rose: Reconnects with team, but availability uncertain

Rose, who was away from the team during Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans, communicated with team officials after the game, but it's not certain when he'll rejoin the Knicks, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

The Knicks had no explanation for Rose's abrupt scratch from the lineup about 10 minutes before Monday's game, and after the loss, there still wasn't much clarity on what kept the point guard away from the team, other than longtime teammate Joakim Noah noting that Rose was "OK." It's expected that more details will emerge on Rose's whereabouts and his reason for leaving the team in the coming days, but at this point, it seems unlikely that he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers. If that's the case, Brandon Jennings, who scored a team-high 20 points Monday, would likely pick up another start at point guard. Even once he rejoins the team, Rose is uncertain to regain his starting role, as coach Jeff Hornacek had already benched him for the fourth quarters of both of the Knicks' prior two contests.