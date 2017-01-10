Knicks' Derrick Rose: Rejoins team Tuesday

Rose was present at the Knicks' practice facility Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

After taking part in the Knicks' morning shootaround Monday, Rose failed to show up in advance of the team's game later that evening against the Pelicans, which the Knicks lost, 110-96. The Knicks had no apparent explanation for Rose's absence, though he reportedly made contact with team officials after the game. While Rose's subsequent return to the team Tuesday is encouraging, his status for future games still remains murky. Rose has yet to publicly acknowledge why he skipped Monday's game, and though he's back with the Knicks, there's no guarantee that coach Jeff Hornacek will be willing to use him Wednesday against the 76ers. In that scenario, Brandon Jennings would likely pick up another start at point guard.