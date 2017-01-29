Knicks' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks

Rose (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, The Record's Steve Popper reports.

Rose initially suffered the sprained left ankle during Friday's game against the Hornets and was listed as doubtful heading into Sunday, so it's not too surprising that he'll sit out for the sixth time this season. The point guard was wearing a walking boot Sunday, and coach Jeff Hornacek went on to suggest that Rose is considered unlikely to play in the upcoming back-to-back set Tuesday against the Wizards and Wednesday against the Nets, according to Popper. As such, Rose doesn't profile as a great lineup option in most leagues this week, while Brandon Jennings could be a source of some short-term value in deeper or mid-sized fantasy leagues. Look for Jennings to enter the starting lineup in Rose's stead Sunday while Ron Baker serves as his top backup.