Knicks' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Wednesday

Rose (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

As expected, Rose's sprained left ankle will cost him another game as the Knicks play on the second night of a back-to-back set. Brandon Jennings is in line for another start at point guard, while Rose should be considered day-to-day and questionable for Saturday's date with the Cavaliers.