Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores 21 in Saturday's loss
Rose scored 21 points (8-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 Ft) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 129-122 loss to the Rockets.
Since missing a couple of games earlier in the month with a sore back, Rose has looked sharp, scoring 20 or more in five of six games while averaging 22.5 points, 4.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He's picked up some of the scoring slack while Carmelo Anthony deals with a sore knee, but the 16-17 Knicks have to hope Rose can stay this productive even when Carmelo is back to 100 percent.
