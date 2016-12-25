Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores 25 in Christmas Day loss

Rose scored 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Celtics.

The Knicks' big three all showed up to play on Christmas Day, as Rose, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis each poured in more than 20 points, but none of their teammates managed more than 11. Back spasms have cost Rose four games this month and limited his court time in two others, but when he's been able to handle a full workload he's been very productive, averaging 22.8 points, 4.7 boards and 4.2 assists in the six December games in which he's seen more than 25 minutes.