Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores 26 in Wednesday's loss
Rose recorded 26 points (9-28 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 43 minutes in a 98-102 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.
It was far from Rose's most efficient night of the season, but it was the second time he eclipsed 25 points in as many games. The month of December has been kind to Rose when he's played full strength. He's scored over 20 points in each of the six games he's recorded over 30 minutes of action.
