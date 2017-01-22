Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores 26 points in last-second loss

Rose finished with 26 points (12-26 FG, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 loss to the Suns.

Rose's ball-dominant style can sometimes lead him astray. In games like these, when he puts up 26 shots, Rose tends to drive to the rim with blinders on while Carmelo Anthony stands around hoping his hot hand doesn't die out. Rose's rim attacks did earn him a bunch of difficult baskets in the paint, but with the Suns up two with less than a minute to go, Rose forced up a tough layup that missed. He'll look to bounce back against the Pacers on Monday.