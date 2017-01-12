Knicks' Derrick Rose: Shines in return from surprise one-game absence

Rose started at point guard and churned out 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in a 98-97 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

After missing Monday's embarrassing loss to the Pelicans with an unexcused absence to tend to a family issue, Rose cleared the air with team officials Tuesday and took part in practice. He was assessed an undisclosed fine for failing to show up for the game Monday, but it appears he otherwise repaired his relationship with the organization, as he received a normal minutes load Wednesday and turned in one of his more efficient shooting outings of the season. Rose's lack of three-point production and assists relative to most starting point guards around the league renders him little more than a middle-tier fantasy option at the position, but he'll still be a fairly stable source of scoring in most leagues, while providing a passable field-goal percentage. More importantly than anything else, it looks as though he'll continue to run as a starter going forward, temporarily eliminating any concern that he might lose his role on the top unit to Brandon Jennings following the one-game hiatus.