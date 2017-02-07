Knicks' Derrick Rose: Struggles in return Monday

Rose scored five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with four rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in a 121-107 loss to the Lakers on Monday.

Rose missed his previous four games with an ankle injury, and the rust showed on Monday. It was the first time all season that he failed to score double-digit points while recording 30 or more minutes. Still, it was encouraging to see Rose wasn't limited by the ankle injury minutes-wise, meaning there should be nothing slowing him down from returning to the form that saw him average over 18 points per game in January.