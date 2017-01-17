Knicks' Derrick Rose: Tallies 18 points, nine dimes in loss
Rose put up 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in a 108-107 loss to the Hawks on Monday.
Since going AWOL for the Knicks' Jan. 9 loss to the Pelicans, Rose quickly made amends with the organization and has immediately asserted himself as the top offensive option after Carmelo Anthony while Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) has missed the last three contests. In his four outings since the no-show, Rose is averaging 19.0 points (on 54.2% shooting), 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game. The nine assists he delivered Monday should be treated as an outlier, but Rose will likely be a value option in DFS contests until Porzingis returns to action.
