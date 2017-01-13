Knicks' Derrick Rose: Turns in 17 points in win

Rose tallied 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes Thursday during a 104-89 win over Chicago.

Rose has been under a ton of scrutiny since missing a game due to a family-related incident, but his production hasn't wavered at all. On Wednesday, Rose turned in 25 points (11-16 FG), and Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back Rose was his same attacking self. He's been surprisingly consistent as a scorer this season and warrants an add in most DFS leagues.