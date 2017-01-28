Knicks' Derrick Rose: Will not return Friday vs. Hornets
Rose will not return to Friday's game against the Hornets after spraining his ankle.
Fortunately, X-rays on the ankle came back negative, but it is serious enough to keep him returning to the game. He tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, and two steals across 21 minutes before sustaining the injury. Brandon Jennings will presumably run the show at point with Rose sidelined. His next chance to play will be Sunday against the Hawks.
