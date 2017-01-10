Knicks' Derrick Rose: Will start Wednesday vs. 76ers

Coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed that Rose would start at point guard Wednesday against the 76ers, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Apart from being handed an undisclosed fine, things seem to be right back on track for Rose, who rejoined the Knicks for practice Tuesday after missing Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans with an unexcused absence. While Rose will retain his spot on the top unit, the arrow appears to be pointing down on his fantasy value of late, as Hornacek had benched him for the fourth quarter in both of his previous two appearances. It wouldn't be surprising if Rose fails to reach 30 minutes Wednesday in the event Hornacek wants to reward backups Brandon Jennings and Ron Baker with more court time.