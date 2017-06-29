Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Dealing with sore knee
Ntilikina was held out of Thursday's practice with a sore right knee, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The injury doesn't sound all that serious and the regular season is still months away, so it's not a huge concern overall. However, the Knicks open up their summer league schedule in Orlando on Saturday, so there's a chance Ntilikina won't be able to play in the first few games. Look for the Knicks to take an extremely cautious approach and another update should be provided ahead of Saturday's opener.
