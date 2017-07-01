Ntilikina (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Pistons in the Orlando Summer League, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Knicks fans will have to continue to wait to see their top pick in action, as Ntilikina is still working back from a minor knee injury. He's not currently in danger of missing any regular season action, but the Knicks will likely be overly cautious with him to avoid any lingering issues.