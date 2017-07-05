Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable for Wednesday's game
Ntilikina (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's summer league action against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Ntilikina continues to deal with knee issues, putting his status for Wednesday's summer league game in limbo. He should probably be considered questionable for the Knicks' final two summer league contests -- and even that might be optimistic -- as it seems likely that the team would play it safe with their most-recent lottery pick.
