Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Unlikely to play Monday
Ntilikina (knee) isn't expected to play in Monday's Orlando Summer League game against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Ntilikina is still troubled by the sore right knee he sustained in the practices leading up to summer-league play, so it looks like his Knicks debut will have to wait a bit longer. While the team would surely likely to see its top draft pick in action, the rookie's health remains the organization's top concern.
