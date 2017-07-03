Ntilikina (knee) will not play in Monday's Orlando Summer League game against the Thunder, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Ntilikina's absence comes as no surprise with the Knicks electing to play it safe with the health of their top draft pick. The sore right knee could ultimately keep him sidelined for the entirety of Orlando's Summer League, so there's a chance he doesn't play Wednesday against the Magic either.