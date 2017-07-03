Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Won't play Monday
Ntilikina (knee) will not play in Monday's Orlando Summer League game against the Thunder, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Ntilikina's absence comes as no surprise with the Knicks electing to play it safe with the health of their top draft pick. The sore right knee could ultimately keep him sidelined for the entirety of Orlando's Summer League, so there's a chance he doesn't play Wednesday against the Magic either.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...