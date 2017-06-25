Artis signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Artis wasn't selected during the 2017 NBA Draft, but he'll now get a chance to fight for a spot on the regular season roster by participating in summer league and training camp with the Knicks. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged an impressive 18.2 points during his final year at Pittsburgh and his ability to knock down shots from all over the floor could give him a chance at sticking around.
