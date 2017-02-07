Knicks' Joakim Noah: Could miss next three games

Noah (hamstring) could miss the final three games of the Knicks' current homestand, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Noah already sat out Monday's loss to the Lakers with a strained left hamstring, the same injury that sidelined him for more contests in the preseason. The center indicated that the hamstring setback, which he suffered in the first quarter of Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, is comparable in severity to the injury he suffered in the preseason, so it's once again expected that he'll be in line for a multi-game absence. That would likely afford some additional run for Kyle O'Quinn, who started in Noah's place Monday, and Willy Hernangomez at center. O'Quinn put up 10 points, two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes Monday, while Hernangomez accrued eight points, 13 boards, two steals, one assist and one block in 24 minutes.