Knicks' Joakim Noah: Earns double-double despite sore shoulder

Noah scored 12 points (6-10 FG) and added 15 rebounds, an assist and a block in 27 minutes during a 104-89 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Noah powered through the Bulls frontcourt. He swallowed them up on the glass with a season-high nine offensive rebounds, and earned a ton of quick putbacks that way. Although Noah was dealing with a shoulder issue coming into the game, he looked to have the same manic edge he always has. However, Noah only plays 22.7 minutes a game, not nearly enough court time to have consistent DFS value for a non-scorer.