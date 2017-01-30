Knicks' Joakim Noah: Fills it up in Sunday's loss

Noah scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and added 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes during Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Noah is averaging 10.1 rebounds per game in January, and his minute total was a season high. While he fouled out during the third overtime, it was a throwback performance of sorts for Noah, who will look to build on this impressive effort on Tuesday versus the Wizards.

