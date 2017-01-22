Knicks' Joakim Noah: Grabs 15 rebounds in return

Noah was scoreless but tallied 15 rebounds, three assists and a block in 20 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 loss to the Suns.

After missing two games due to a left ankle sprain, Noah returned to action against Phoenix. He missed all four of his shot attempts, but brought his trademark loudmouth energy, and created a ton of second-chance opportunities with seven offensive rebounds. Noah didn't seem too limited by his ankle, so look for him to play full minutes against Indiana on Monday.