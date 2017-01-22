Knicks' Joakim Noah: Grabs 15 rebounds in return

Noah was scoreless but tallied 15 rebounds, three assists and a block in 20 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 loss to the Suns.

After missing two games due to a left ankle sprain, Noah returned to action against Phoenix. He missed all four of his shot attempts, but brought his trademark loudmouth energy, and created a ton of second-chance opportunities with seven offensive rebounds. Noah didn't seem too limited by his ankle, so look for him to play full minutes against Indiana on Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola