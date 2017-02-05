Knicks' Joakim Noah: Leaves early with hamstring issue

Noah (hamstring) left Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore left hamstring and he was unable to return.

Noah appeared to be trending upward recently, posting 4.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in January, season highs in the latter two categories for a single month. If Noah is to miss any time look for Willy Hernangomez to see a bump in playing time, with Kyle O'Quinn also factoring in. Kristaps Porzingis might also see some additional time in the middle.