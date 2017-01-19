Knicks' Joakim Noah: MRI reveals sprained ankle, will sit out Thursday
Noah's recent MRI confirmed he has a sprained left ankle and he'll sit out Thursday's game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Despite not being able to take the court Thursday, this is still good news for Noah, as he's avoided a more serious issue with his ankle. In his absence, Kyle O'Quinn could draw another start, although he posted two points, one rebound and an assist over just 10 minutes during Wednesday's spot start. Marshall Plumlee and Willy Hernangomez each notched 20 minutes off the bench, outpacing O'Quinn's 10, so they both stand to pick up some added time as well. There's also a chance the Knicks opt to use Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) at center in his return and keep Carmelo Anthony at power forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Set for an MRI Thursday•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Questionable Wednesday with ankle soreness•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Pulls down 17 rebounds in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Earns double-double despite sore shoulder•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: To play through sore shoulder Thursday•