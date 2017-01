Knicks' Joakim Noah: Nonexistent Friday

Noah was invisible in Friday night's win against the Hornets, scoring zero points and adding just two rebounds, two assists and a block in 12 minutes.

Coach Jeff Hornacek shied away from Noah in Friday's game, electing to use a smaller lineup against a backcourt-oriented Hornets team. Since returning four games ago, Noah has five total points in that span. It'll be interesting to see if Noah ever regains starter's minutes as he has hit 20 minutes only once since returning from his ankle injury.