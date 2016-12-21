Knicks' Joakim Noah: Notches second double-double of 2016-17

Noah compiled 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in a 118-111 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

It's just the second double-double of the season, who parlayed a rare starter's minutes load into a solid all-around performance. Considering Noah had averaged just 17.0 minutes per game in the four contests leading up to Tuesday, we'll need to see him consistently hit the 25-to-30-minute range before being optimistic in a turnaround from the horrid production he's displayed this season. Despite starting all 24 games in which he's played, Noah is averaging just 4.7 points, 7.9 boards and 2.6 assist per game while shooting a career-worst 35 percent from the free-throw line.