Knicks' Joakim Noah: Out Monday vs. Lakers
Noah (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Noah was forced to the sideline during Saturday's tilt against the Cavaliers due to soreness in his left hamstring, and the issue will keep him out until Wednesday's game against the Clippers at the earliest. Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O'Quinn figure to see additional minutes at center during Noah's absence.
