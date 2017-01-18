Knicks' Joakim Noah: Questionable Wednesday with ankle soreness
Noah is considered questionable to play Wednesday against Boston due to a sore left ankle.
Noah had been battling a sore shoulder in recent days, but it's now a sore left ankle that's hampering him in advance of Wednesday's contest. The veteran did not participate in shootaround, but the team will wait until later in the day to officially rule him in or out. If Noah is ultimately held out, expect Kyle O'Quinn to take on a larger role, particularly if Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) misses another contest.
