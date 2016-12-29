Knicks' Joakim Noah: Records double-double Wednesday
Noah put up 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 98-102 loss to the Hawks.
The double-double was only Noah's third of the season, but it was his second in the past four games. He's averaging 29.5 minutes per game in that span, which is a significant increase over his season 21.8 season average, indicating more double-doubles could be on the horizon.
