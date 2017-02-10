Knicks' Joakim Noah: Ruled out Friday, doubtful for Sunday

Coach Jeff Hornacek ruled Noah (hamstring) out for Friday's game against the Nuggets and labeled him as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Noah had already missed two games with the left hamstring strain, and based on Hornacek's comments, it seems like the center is at serious risk of being sidelined through the All-Star break. After the pair of weekend contests, the Knicks will play their final game before the break Feb. 15 against the Thunder, so the club will wait and see if Noah can make enough progress in the next few days to return at that point. Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez will split the minutes at center for as long as Noah is sidelined.