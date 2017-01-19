Knicks' Joakim Noah: Set for an MRI Thursday

Noah (ankle) will miss Wednesday's game against the Celtics, and undergo an MRI on Thursday, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Noah has started the last 23 games for the Knicks, but he has been through both a shoulder and an ankle injury in the process. The MRI is set for the big man's ankle, and it is unclear how much time he is expected to miss. However, there should be more clarity gained following the MRI. Kyle O'Quinn is drawing the start at center Wednesay with Noah out, and will presumably continue to do so, especially if Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined. Willy Hernangomez should also see an increased role while Noah's sidelined.