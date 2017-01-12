Knicks' Joakim Noah: To play through sore shoulder Thursday

Noah is dealing with a sore shoulder, but will play through it during Thursday's game against the Bulls, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

This is the first we've heard of the shoulder injury for Noah and it's something to consider before using him in DFS contests Thursday. He'll play through the injury and isn't expected to be on any sort of minutes restriction, although it's something to monitor moving forward.

