Knicks' Joakim Noah: Turns in 15-point, 16-rebound outing in win
Noah tallied 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in a 129-122 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Noah has been far from dependable this season as the Knicks' starting center and has frequently ceded significant minutes to reserves Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez, but the veteran big man has been at his best over the last four games. He's pulled down at least 12 boards in three of those contests and recorded two double-doubles while shooting a collective 60 percent from the field, making Noah worth a look in fantasy leagues where he may have been dropped after his production lagged earlier in the season.
