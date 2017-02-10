Knicks' Joakim Noah: Unlikely to play Friday, could be back Sunday

Coach Jeff Hornacek indicated that Noah (hamstring) is doubtful to play Friday against the Nuggets, but could be available Sunday against the Spurs, Jonah Ballow of NYKnicks.com reports.

Noah has already missed two games with the left hamstring strain, affording Kyle O'Quinn a pair of starts at center. O'Quinn will likely stick with the top unit for the duration of Noah's absence, though he'll split the playing time at the position with rookie Willy Hernangomez. In order for Noah to have a realistic chance of suiting up Sunday, he'll likely need to put in a full practice Saturday.