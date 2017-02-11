Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will not play Sunday

Noah (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Spurs, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

It will be the fourth consecutive game missed for Noah, who is dealing with hamstring injury. It would not be surprising if the Knicks opted to hold the big man out until after the All Star break in order to give him time to recover. The team opted to go small in Friday's loss to the Nuggets, starting three guards and sliding Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis to the four and five, but a matchup against a tough Spurs' frontcourt could mean more Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez on Sunday.