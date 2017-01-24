Holiday finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with three rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots over 32 minutes in Monday's 109-103 win against the Pacers.

Holiday is enjoying his best stretch of the season, averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in his role off the bench over the past six games. His 32 minutes Monday set a season best, and he has played 19 or more minutes in five of his past six outings. If Holiday is available off the waiver wire in fantasy leagues of 12 or more teams, the time to act is now if you need cheap scoring assistance.