Holiday tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 23 minutes in a 108-107 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Holiday's scoring total led the Knicks bench, and was a welcome contribution with Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Lance Thomas (orbital sitting out). The absence of Thomas in particular opened up some more court time, and a 20-plus-minute role could be in the offing for Holiday over the next several games, as Thomas is expected to be sidelined for at least a week. Holiday has hit double figures in the scoring column in two straight contests, following a 17-point effort Sunday against the Raptors.