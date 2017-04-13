Knicks' Justin Holiday: Scores 20 points to set season high
Holiday came off the bench and scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over the 76ers.
Holiday ended the best season of his four-year career with his highest scoring game of 2016-17. Holiday saw some extra run over the final nine games, averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 threes in 25.8 minutes. Holiday will be free agent this summer.
