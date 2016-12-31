Holiday compiled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes in a 102-94 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Holiday has remained in a bench role in the last two games despite Courtney Lee's absence due to a sore wrist, but he's done a better job of taking advantage of the extra minutes available at shooting guard than Lee's replacement in the starting five, Sasha Vujacic. In those two contests, Holiday is averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 treys, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal in 31.0 minutes. Lee is uncertain to play in the second half of the Knicks' back-to-back set Saturday against the Rockets, so if he remains out, Holiday could make for an appealing low-cost DFS target.