Holiday will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Holiday drew the start on Sunday against the Raptors, as Carmelo Anthony was sitting out. He ended up finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, five assist, one block and one steal across 40 minutes. While Anthony was fully expected to sit out the finale on Wednesday, he has surprisingly been activated and will start as usual, sending Holiday to the bench. Holiday likely won't come anywhere near the 40 minutes he saw Sunday, so look for a decrease in production across the board.