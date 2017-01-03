Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Aiming for return Wednesday
Porzingis thinks he'll "probably" return Wednesday against Milwaukee despite still feeling some discomfort in his Achilles, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
While Porzingis thinks he'll be available Wednesday, the team's medical staff may have other plans if he still truly is dealing with discomfort in his left Achilles, an injury that has already caused him to miss two games. If he's forced to sit yet again, Kyle O'Quinn and Lance Thomas will likely absorb the young Latvian's minutes.
